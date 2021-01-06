Travel ban on PK Halder's mother and 24 others



The High Court (HC) on Tuesday imposed a travel ban on 25 people including Lilaboti Halder, mother of former managing director of NRB Global Bank and Reliance Finance Proshanta Kumar Halder alias PK Halder and former deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank SK Shur.





A High Court division bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel passed the order, ordering officials concerned to take proper steps so that these 25 people cannot leave the country. The court also said the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) can quiz them as per law, if they find it necessary for the sake of investigation, reports BSS.







The court came up with the order after holding hearing on a petition filed by five depositors of People's Leasing and Financial Service. The five pleaders are- Nashid Kamal, daughter former chief justice Mustafa Kamal, valiant Freedom Fighter and former director of Dhaka University Physical Education Center Showkatur Rahman, former ambassador Raziul Hasan, housewife Samia Binte Mahbub and one Md Tariqul Islam.





The state and the ACC today informed the court about the progress made in the case and the in the process of sending the arrest warrant issued against PK Halder, to the INTERPOLE. The anti-graft body on January 8, 2020, filed a case against Halder for amassing illegal wealth of around Taka 274 crore. He is accused of embezzling Taka 1500 crore from the International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd. Halder has allegedly embezzled Taka 3,500 crore from different financial agencies.







