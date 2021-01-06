Moudud's health condition deteriorates



The health condition of ailing BNP Standing Committee member and former prime minister Barrister Moudud Ahmed has worsened. A six-member medical board headed by Prof Dr Shahabuddin Talukder reviewed his condition at 2pm on Tuesday. Shairul Kabir Khan, media wing member of the BNP chairperson, confirmed it to the media.







Moudud Ahmed was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital on December 29with serious weakness as his haemoglobin level dropped. He had been undergoing treatment at the hospital's Coronary Care Unit (CCU). BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir talked to the head of the medical board over the health of his party colleague.



