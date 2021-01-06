Who will get Covid-19 vaccines and when?

uAA News Desk

Health Directorate of Bangladesh has finalized a drafted plan to administer Covid-19 vaccines to the country's people. The drafted plan has been sent to Health Ministry for approval. According to the plan, health professionals and elderly citizens will be vaccinated on priority basis.The drafted plan states that it will take around two months to prepare for the vaccination and recruit necessary manpower for this purpose. Planning and coordinating committees will be set up at all levels to organize the vaccination program and to implement it smoothly. A different committee will be launched to vaccinate Rohingyas.





Frontline responders of Covid-19 like health workers will be vaccinated at the first step. Elderly people, people with health risk, academic professionals and transport workers will be vaccinated at the second step. Over 13 crore 82 lakh 47 thousand people will be vaccinated in five phases. 51 lakh 84 thousand 282 people will be vaccinated at the first step.







One crore 20 lakh 96 thousand 657 people will be vaccinated at the second step. More than 3 crore 45 lakh 61 thousand people will be vaccinated at the third step. 6 crore 91 lakh 23 thousand people will be vaccinated at the final step.Each vaccination team will consist of two vaccinators and four volunteers to work at the field level. Each of these teams will supposedly be able to vaccinate 100 to 150 people every day.



2 lakh 10 thousand freedom fighters, 5 lakh 46 thousand members of law and order forces including police, Ansar-VDP, 3 lakh 60 thousand members of Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Air Force, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Coast Guard, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), members of President Guards Regiment, 50 thousand government officials and 50 thousand media professionals will be brought under the purview of Covid-19 vaccination.



Public representatives, employees of city corporations and municipalities, religious leaders, workers doing funerals and burials, employees of WASA, DESA, Titas Gas, fire fighters, authorities of land ports, seaports and airports, migrant workers, government employees at different districts and upazilas, bank employees, patients, Rohingyas and workers involved in emergency disaster management will also be vaccinated.People living in remote areas, tribal clans, transport workers, employees of hotels, restaurants and pharmacies, garments workers, sex workers and transgender people will be vaccinated too.



Private electricity companies, prisoners and prison officials, slum dwellers, homeless people, workers involved in agriculture and food supply, dormitory residents, school children, youths will also be vaccinated.It will take around 192 days to vaccinate 80% people of Bangladesh. The vaccination program will be held on working days from 9 am to 3 pm excluding government holidays. Vaccination will be carried out in the evening on holidays in some special cases.









---BBC





