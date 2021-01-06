Ishwardi mobile court raids illegal sand dunes

Mobile Court in Ishwardi destroying illegal sand dredging machines in Laxmikunda area of Pabna on Tuesday. -AA



After being published at various print and online news including The Asian Age on Monday, a special operation was conducted at 3 Balummahals in Laxmikunda of Ishwardi on Monday afternoon at the initiative of the district administration. During the operation, 7 sand cutting machines and 1 truck were rendered useless. No arrests or fines were made as workers involved in sand mining fled. And the vicious cycle of extracting sand from rivers and chars by ignoring the ban has also remained out of reach.







They too could not be arrested. Confirming the veracity of the operation, Upazila Nirbahi Officer PM Imrul Kayes said the operation was carried out on Monday afternoon at the initiative of the district administration with the help of the district police and RAB-12 of Pabna. He himself and one other district administration magistrate took part in the operation led by executive magistrate of the district administration Biojid Akand.











---Swapan Kumar Kundu, Ishwardi





