Training on freelancing begins in Kurigram

Al-Haj Ponir Uddin Ahmed, lawmaker for Kurigram-2 constituency, inaugurating the freelancing training program for unemployed youth in Kurigram. -AA



A two-month-long freelancing training for unemployed youths was started at Freelancing Park Coaching Centre of Vocational intersection in Kurigram town on Tuesday with the slogan 'Independent profession for everyone'. Al-Haj Ponir Uddin Ahmed, lawmaker for Kurigram-2 constituency inaugurated the training programme as chief guest, while Lutfar Rahman Bakshi, General Secretary of the District Motor Owners' Association presided over the program.







Among others, Kurigram Sadar UNO Nilufa Yasmin, newly elected Kurigram Municipality Mayor Kaziul Islam and founder Chairman of the coaching centre Ahmed Auvi among others spoke on the occasion. The trainees will be trained up on web-design, graphics-design and digital marketing so that they can earn local and foreign money using their skills from their residences.











---Kurigram

