Mass arrests in Hong Kong 'over primary vote'





About 50 pro-democracy activists and politicians have reportedly been arrested in Hong Kong's biggest crackdown since the introduction of a controversial national security law.





The arrests are said to be linked to an independently organized primary vote.





Officers are also understood to have searched the house of the detained democracy activist Joshua Wong, raided a law firm and pressed news outlets to hand over information.





It is unclear if these acts are linked.





Police have yet to comment on the various moves officially.





The Democratic Party's Facebook page said the arrests were carried out under the security law imposed by Beijing on the territory last June in response to months of pro-democracy protests.





Among those detained are thought to be well-known opposition figures from both the Democratic Party and the Civic Party like James To, Lam Cheuk Ting, and Lester Shum.





In July, an alliance of opposition parties ran independently organized primaries to see which of their candidates had the best chances in September's election for the Legislative Council, Hong Kong's parliament.





More than 600,000 people voted in the primaries. The September election was later postponed, with officials citing concerns over the pandemic as the reason for the delay.





The opposition groups had hoped that winning more seats would give them enough power to block government proposals and increase pressure for democratic reforms.





Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam had warned at the time the primaries could amount to subversion.





Several of the opposition figures planning to stand in the LegCo election have since been disqualified from running, including Joshua Wong and Lester Shum.





Most of the opposition lawmakers in the current LegCo resigned in November en masse in protest to four of them being dismissed from parliament.





Aside from the string of arrests and the raid of Joshua Wong's home, police have also asked pro-democracy media outlet Stand News to hand over documents related to the national security law.





The security law punishes what China broadly defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in jail.





It has been widely criticized by rights groups and Western nations as effectively curtailing dissent.





A former British colony, Hong Kong was handed back to China in 1997. It retained more civil and political freedoms than the mainland has.





Activists say that over the past years, these freedoms have been eroded while pro-democracy protests have often led to violent clashes with police.





The Chinese government has defended the law, saying it will help return stability to the territory, which has been shaken by pro-democracy protests, and bring it more into line with the Chinese mainland.





After the law was introduced, a number of pro-democracy groups disbanded out of fears for their safety.





Over the past weeks and months, several high profile court cases under the security law have gotten underway.





Media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been charged under it as well as several activists who tried to flee the territory by boat last August.





