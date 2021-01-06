Rangpur witnesses below 10pc COVID-19 infection rate





The daily coronavirus (COVID-19) infection rate remained under 10 percent consistently during the last two weeks in Rangpur division.





“Only 15 people were found infected after testing 223 samples at two laboratories at the daily infection rate of 6.73 percent in the division on Tuesday,” Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said.





Earlier, the daily infection rates were 9.50 percent on Monday, 4.02 percent on Sunday, 3.23 percent on Saturday, 9.29 percent on Friday, 8.87 percent on Thursday, 4.79 percent on Wednesday and 6.91 percent on Tuesday last in the division.





The lowest ever 3.23 percent daily COVID-19 infection rate was recorded on Saturday in Rangpur division where the infection rate continues to show a declining trend in recent weeks.





Since the beginning, a total of 96,618 collected samples of suspected patients of Rangpur division were tested till Tuesday, and of them, 15,430 people were found COVID-19 positive with an average infection rate of 15.97 percent.





“The district-wise break up of the total 15,130 patients stands at 3,937 in Rangpur, 774 in Panchagarh, 1,310 in Nilphamari, 956 in Lalmonirhat, 1,001 in Kurigram, 1,486 in Thakurgaon, 4,529 in Dinajpur and 1,437 in Gaibandha districts,” he said.





Meanwhile, the number of cured patients rose to 14,462 with the healing of 33 more infected people on Tuesday with an average recovery rate of 93.73 percent in the division.





At present, the 14,462 recovered patients include 3,478 of Rangpur, 730 of Panchagarh, 1,279 of Nilphamari, 934 of Lalmonirhat, 949 of Kurigram, 1,387 of Thakurgaon, 4,306 of Dinajpur and 1,399 of Gaibandha districts in the division.





“The average recovery rate is currently 5.87 times higher than the average infection rate in the division,” Dr. Siddiqui added.





Talking to BSS today, Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Md. Ahad Ali said the number of fatalities rose to 298 in the division with two more deaths reported from Dinajpur and Gaibandha on Tuesday.





“The district-wise break up of the 298 fatalities stands at 69 in Rangpur, 108 in Dinajpur, 32 in Thakurgaon, 27 in Nilphamari, 15 in Kurigram, 20 in Panchagarh, 16 in Gaibandha and 11 in Lalmonirhat districts of the division,” he said.





The average casualty rate currently stands at around 1.93 percent in the division.





Among the total 15,430 COVID-19 infected patients, 33 are undergoing treatments at isolation units of different hospitals after recovery of 14,462 patients and 298 deaths while 637 remaining in home isolations across the division.





“Since the beginning, a total of 93,497 people of the division were put in quarantines, and of them, 89,722 released and 3,775 are currently remaining in home or institutional quarantines,” Dr. Ali added.





Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of Rangpur Medical College Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu said the infection rate continues declining consistently in recent weeks across Rangpur division.

Leave Your Comments