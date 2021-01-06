S Korea for legal action against Iran over oil tanker seizure

A boat from Iran's Revolutionary Guards approaches the Hankuk Chemi in a CCTV footage taken from the South Korean-flagged oil tanker. -AFP



Seoul is preparing to take legal action against Iran over the seizure of a South Korean oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.





The South Korean-flagged vessel MT Hankuk Chemi was traveling from Saudi Arabia to the UAE when it was intercepted by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday and taken to the port of Bandar Abbas.





While officials in Seoul say they are seeking a diplomatic solution to the standoff, the South Korean navy's Choi Young destroyer arrived in waters near the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday. The Defense Ministry said the destroyer's presence is to "ensure the safety" of Korean nationals.





"A legal action is being considered as one of the options we could take to resolve the situation," South Korea's Foreign Ministry said in a report submitted to the national legislature. According to the Iranian side, the ship, which was carrying 7,200 tons of ethanol, had violated environmental protocols - claims that the vessel's owner has denied.





"The seizure of a South Korean oil tanker is a move aimed not at South Korea but at the United States," Shin said."Tehran is sending a clear message that it can ratchet up aggression in the region any time, while the issue of frozen money in South Korea is just part of the Trump administration's financial sanctions.""In a prolonged confrontation with South Korea, Iran will be pressured more and more by the international community, and Iran knows this for sure," Shin said.





--- AFP, Seoul

