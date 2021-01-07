Published:  12:00 AM, 07 January 2021

'UK's 'Herculean' corona virus vaccine target can be achieved'

'UK's 'Herculean' corona virus vaccine target can be achieved' British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set a target of vaccinating around 14 million people by mid-February. -AFP
 
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's "Herculean" aim to vaccinate around 14 million of the most vulnerable people against COVID-19 by the middle of next month is achievable, his vaccine minister said on Wednesday.

Johnson has set a target of vaccinating the elderly, including care home residents, the clinically vulnerable and frontline workers - around 14 million people - by mid-February. Asked if it was achievable to vaccinate 14 million people by the middle of February and 2 million vaccinations each week by the end of this month, Minister for COVID Vaccine Deployment Nadhim Zahawi said it was. "It is a Herculean effort," he told Sky, adding that it was stretching but deliverable. He said that 1/4 of people over 80 years old had been vaccinated with their first shot.

--- Reuters, London


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From World

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »