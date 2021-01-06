Asrayan Project unveiled in Gazipur

Gazipur Sadar Upazila Executive Officer Abdullah Al Zaki distributing blankets among cold-hit people in the upazila on Wednesday. -AA



The community hall of Bhabanipur Singighi Asrayan project of Gazipur Sadar Upazila has been inaugurated and blankets have been distributed among the victims by Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The event was held on January 8 at 5 pm. Sadar Upazila Executive Officer Abdullah Al Zaki presided over the function and Gazipur was present as the chief guest Deputy Commissioner S M Tariqul Islam, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mashiur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of Joydebpur Police Station Mamun Al Rashid, Sadar Upazila Vice Chairman Riaz Uddin Riaz, UP Member of Bhawalgarh Union Abid Hossain Babul Asrayan Project Founder President Abdul Khaleq, President Dulal Mia and other leaders and workers were present as special guests.





--- Mahbubul Alam, Gazipur

