SJF elects Hasan Wali as President

Stamford University Journalist Forum elects Hasan Wali as the President for the 2021-22 Committee. Akram Hossain has elected as General Secretary.

On Wednesday the committee announced the transfer of responsibility to the University's Siddeshwari campus by Dr. Farhanaz Firoz. Mustafa Kamal, former editor of the Daily Kaler Kantho and Mursalin Nomani, president of Dhaka Reporter’s Unity, were present as guests at the transfer ceremony.

At this time, Dean of Science and Arts Faculty and the Chairman of the Journalism and Media Studies Department of the University, Professor Quazi Abdul Mannan, Professor Kamruzzaman Mozumdar, Registrar Abdul Matin, convenor of Stamford University Journalist Forum, Professor Mosharraf Hossain, Co-Convenor Assistant Professor Tapan Mahmud Limon, Student Welfare Advisor Rehana Akter, Outgoing Committee President Saiful Islam Masum, General Secretary Sunmoon Ahmed were present.

Other members of the newly elected committee are Vice-President Mazharul Islam Tamim, S K Shawon, Mesbah Hasan, Joint General Secretary Muhaiminul Islam, Hasib Jubayed Sium, Organizing Secretary Tanvir Siddik Tipu, Office Secretary Symun Mubin Pollob, Finance Secretary Afroza Islam, Publicity Secretary Minarul Islam, Cultural Secretary Tanveerul Islam, Working Member Aminur Rahman Ridoy, Linty Hasina, Md. Al Amin Tusher, Tasbeh Ul Hasan Soron, Sanjida Parvin, Sajia Afrin, and Rayhan Khan Akash.

Leave Your Comments