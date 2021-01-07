Worldwide waffling





Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's love for food is known to all. The gorgeous diva reveals her foodie side on several occasions. A day after deleting all her posts on Instagram, the actress shared a picture of her yummy meal in Instagram stories. She posted the photo with a caption which read, "How many of you likes fryums with your meal...?" Deepika loves eating rasam and white rice, as she stated. During the lockdown, the actress was seen showcasing her cooking skills as she kept sharing pictures on her Instagram handle.









Stand-up comedian from Gujarat Munawar Faruqui and four others were arrested on Saturday after the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA filed a complaint against them. In his complaint, Eklavya Singh Gaur, son of local BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaur, accused Munawar Faruqui and 4 others of passing "indecent" remarks about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a show. According to the police, the comedy show was held at a cafe in 56 Dukan area of Indore on Friday. Eklavya Singh Gaur, who had gone to watch the show, filed a complaint about the show when they heard the "indecent" comments. They even forced the organizers to stop the program.











On New Year's Eve, pro surfer Mikey Wright was drinking and enjoying the ocean view from his place in Oahu when he and his family saw a woman swept up in the rough waters. As people ran toward the water, he grabbed his phone and started filming to document her rescue. But he realized it soon might be too late to help her. So Wright handed his phone and beer to his wife, took off his shirt, hopped a fence and sprinted toward the water. Within minutes, Wright had pulled the woman out from the water, with help from other bystanders on the beach, his sister's guidance and their lifesaving surfing experience.









The abrupt decision by Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli to get Parliament dissolved by the President Bidhya Devi Bhandari (a former party colleague of Mr. Oli) before its five-year term came as a jolt of surprise. The ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) enjoys a two-thirds majority in the House of Representatives of the federal Parliament and controls two-thirds or more seats in six of the seven provincial assemblies. This act of brinkmanship by Mr. Oli came about as a reaction to the internal strife within the NCP, which was formed in 2018 after the merger of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) - of which Mr. Oli was a prominent leader - and the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist-Centre), led by Pushpa Kumar Dahal alias Prachanda.



