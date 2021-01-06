Baktear takes over as SAARC director



Dr Md Baktear Hossain joined as the Director of the SAARC Agriculture Centre (SAC), a regional organization of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), on December 30, said a press release. Dr Baktear started his carrier as scientific officer of Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agricultural (BINA) in 1994. In his career, he worked as visiting scholar of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) during 2002-2003 at the Soil and Crop Sciences Department of Texas A&M University, USA. In 2013-2014, he accomplished his Post-Doctoral research on Arsenic speciation in rice at the Crops & Soil Sciences Department of Cornell University, USA. Subsequently, he was appointed as principal scientific officer (soils) under the Natural Resources Management Division of BARC in 2013. He was promoted to director (manpower & training) at BARC in 2019.



He worked as a national project coordinator (NPC) in a European Union (EU) funded FAO project entitled "Capacity Development for Agriculture Innovation System".





Presently he has been working as coordinator in KGF-ACIAR funded "Nutrient Management for Diversified Cropping in Bangladesh" (NUMAN) project.





He is also working as the NPC of the Bangladesh-FAO-Global Soil Partnership implementing German funded "Sustainable soil management" project. Dr Hossain has also been working as the principal investigator of Asian Food and Agriculture Cooperation Initiative (AFACI) funded Soil Atlas Project since 2019.





Leave Your Comments