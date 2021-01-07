VDP founding anniversary opens

Director General of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP, Major General Mizanur Rahman Shamim, inaugurated the VDP founding anniversary as the chief guest. -AA



Village Defence Party (VDP) founding anniversary and the 41st National Rally 2021 was inaugurated at the Bangladesh Ansar-VDP Academy in Safipur of Gazipur on Tuesday. Director General of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Force, Major General Mizanur Rahman Shamim, as the chief guest, inaugurated the event. Besides, a rally was also held on this occasion under his leadership. Additional Director General (ADG) of the force Brigadier General AKM Asif Iqbal, all Deputy Director Generals, Range Director and other senior officers of the force were present on the occasion.

Leave Your Comments