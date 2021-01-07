USA Embassy delegation holds meeting with UGC

A three-member delegation from Embassy of the United States of America (Public Affairs Section) held a meeting with University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh at the latter's office on Wednesday. -AA



Professor Dr Md Sazzad Hossain, Professor Dr Muhammed Alamgir, Professor Dr. Biswajit Chanda and Professor Dr. Md. Abu Taher, Members of UGC, Khadija Mahamud, Cultural Affairs Officer and Raihana Sultana, Cultural Affairs Specilist, Academic Exchange Programmes, Embassy of United States of America, among others, were present during the meeting, according to an US Embassy press release sent to The Asian Age..







Public Affairs Section of Embassy of United States of America wants to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh regarding higher education and research. Establishing collaboration for academic research, linkage between universities of Bangladesh and USA, imparting training programme for young university teachers, providing online assement for tertiary level education and disseminating information for providing fulbright scholarship/fellowship through UGC came up in the discussion.

