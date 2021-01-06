Zara faces court for 'breaking COVID-19 rules'





Love Island star Zara Holland is to be prosecuted for allegedly breaking Covid rules on holiday in Barbados, reports BBC. Island police say the former Miss Great Britain is expected to appear in court on Wednesday, accused of 'breaching quarantine'. Station Sergeant Michael Blackman told Newsbeat she was 'intercepted' at the airport and later presented herself at a police station. It's not clear whether she will appear in court in person or by video link. An apology from the 25-year-old for what she described as 'a massive mix-up and misunderstanding' was published by the Barbados Today website. She told the publication: 'I have been a guest of this lovely island in excess of 20 years and would never do anything to jeopardize an entire nation that I have nothing but love and respect for and which has treated me as a family.'

