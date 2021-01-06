Sonam shares small little bubble on sets





After a long time, Sonam Kapoor has decided to come back with Shome Makhija's crime-thriller film, 'Blind'. The actress has kick started the film shoot on December 28 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. Sujoy Ghosh confirmed the news by sharing the picture of the clapper board on social media. Sonam seems quite excited about the project and also starts sharing some glimpses from the film sets for her fans. She shared a BTS picture from the sets of Blind on Instagram. Sonam posed for the camera along with her crew members and denoted them as a team.





