'BD shouldn't take West Indies lightly'



The Tigers should not take the West Indies lightly in the forthcoming series starting from January 20 at home.







Former Bangladesh captain and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Cricket Operations Committee chairman Akram Khan said this on Wednesday.





The West Indies are scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on January 10. After a three-day in-room quarantine, they will get four days for intra-squad training sessions.





After the seven-day quarantine period, the West Indies team will get the service of the local staff.





The series will begin with the ODIs and the first match will take place on January 20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium while the second match will be played at the same venue on January 22.





The third match of the ODI series will be played in Chattogram on January 25. After the ODI series, both teams will play a two-match Test series. The first match of the Test series will be played in Chattogram from February 3 while the second.





And the final Test of the series is slated to be played in Dhaka from February 11.





"The squad that the West Indies have announced is not their main one. But we have won a series against their full-strength team earlier. However, it does not mean that we will also win against a weaker West Indies side," Akram said."To win this series we have to play good cricket in all three departments of the game. Also, we will have to consider that we are going to play a series after a long time. It will be a big challenge for both teams," the former captain said.





"We have some young guys who are going to get a golden opportunity to prove their mettle."This series will be Bangladesh's first international competition after the Covid-19 hiatus. BCB will have to arrange an airtight bio-secure bubble during this series."You all know that the South Africa-England series was interrupted due to the Covid-19. So we will have to weigh things carefully. It will be a challenge for us to host the series without any interruption," Akram said.





