Windies set to arrive in Bangladesh on Sunday



The West Indies cricket team is all set to reach in Dhaka on the morning of January 10 (Sunday) to play against hosts Bangladesh. The Caribbeans are scheduled to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:25 am with Emirates Airlines; Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) logistic manager Wasim Khan confirmed the news on Wednesday.





Kraigg Brathwaite will captain the West Indies Test side while Jason Mohammed will skipper the ODI team for their upcoming tour of Bangladesh, which includes three ODIs and two Tests in Chattogram and Dhaka.





As soon as they set foot in Dhaka on Sunday, the players and team management of the visiting side will have to give samples for the corona test. The second test will be on the third day, the third on the sixth or seventh day, the fourth in the middle of the series. And the fifth and last will be two days before returning to the country.





However, the visitors will be able to start practicing from the fourth day after arriving in Dhaka. From the fourth to the seventh day, they will be able to come to the venue and practice among themselves. As part of the BCB's cowardly caution, they will not get any net bowlers or support staff in practice at this time because net bowlers and support staff also have to go through corona test.





Those who are negative will be able to bowl in the Caribbean net from the eighth day. In other words, the visiting team will get a net bowler on the eighth day.





After four days of preparation on January 14-17, Windies will play a one-day warm-up match against the hosts on January 18 at BKSP.





The first two ODIs of the series will be played on January 20 and 22 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. Chattogram will host the third and final ODI of the series on January 25 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. The hosts will play a four-day warm-up match at the MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram from January 28-31 before starting Test series. The first Test of the two-match series will start on February 3-7 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.



The second and final Test of the series will be played on February 11-15 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.





Earlier, Ten Windies star players have declined the opportunity to tour due to COVID-19 related concerns or personal fears. Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran have all opted out, while Fabian Allen and Shane Dowrich are unavailable due to personal reasons.





Meanwhile Bangladesh's probable batting coach John Lewis is set to arrive in Dhaka on Thursday to take charge of team Tigers; a BCB source confirmed the news.





According to the source, the BCB's talks with Lewis have been finalized but the agreement has not been finalized yet. It can be completed only after coming to Dhaka on Thursday and giving interviews to the BCB officials.







West Indies Test Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Shayne Moseley, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Raymon Reifer, Jomel Warrican.





West Indies ODI Squad: Jason Mohammed (captain), Sunil Ambris (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Andre McCarthy, Kjorn Ottley, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.





Tour Schedule





January 10: West Indies arrive





January 18: One-day warm-up match, BKSP, Savar





January 20: 1st ODI, SBNCS, Dhaka





January 22: 2nd ODI, SBNCS, Dhaka





January 25: 3rd ODI, ZACS, Chattogram





January 28-31: Four-day warm-up, M.A. Aziz Stadium, Chattogram





February 3-7: 1st Test Match, ZACS, Chattogram





February 11-15: 2nd Test Match, SBNCS, Dhaka





