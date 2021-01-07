Samson H Chowdhury: An esteemed entrepreneur

National Board of Revenue was rather honored in honoring Samson H Chowdhury as country's largest and longest Tax payer on first National Income Tax Day, 15 September 2008.





The successful endeavor of Samson H Chowdhury (born February 25, 1926- death January 5, 2012) to built a business kingdom from a cottage with clean slate image and maintaining highest ethical standard will always be remembered, as long as Bangladesh is alive. Therefore , he had been living in the heart of the people with his sixty years of hard work, dedication and research for excellence in entrepreneurship. The laudable life line of such a self made man, who himself had been a role model for those young entrepreneurs, who should see in him innovation, leadership and perseverance in creating courage, confidence and command . The emerging entrepreneurs will be much encouraged to move forward despite all adversities in life, longings ,society and search for a better tomorrow.





Samson H Chowdhury was one of those very rare individuals who touched many hearts and souls he came across for his fatherly and friendly loving care. I remember him with deep gratitude as I knew him very closely since my days in BOI. I have had the honour of having his audience in my four particular offices of regulator like as Director BOI, as Additional Secretary Banking, Finance Division, as Member, Planning Commission and finally as Chairman, NBR .Obviously he personally used to visit these offices to pursue his business and investment proposals, but in return, I must acknowledge, I learnt a lot from him. Like a father, friend and philosopher he kindly used to proffer guidance for me on being a pro-business, pro investor, pro tax payer , to be a positive by changing the mindset and attitude of a regulating bureaucrat, to be a helping valve to promote business to grow and to usher economic development as well. With all my humility I salute and pay highest tribute to this great son of the soil.







Mr Chowdhury was an embodiment of creativity and simplicity, an icon for good practices of ethics and maintaining best quality in all business affairs , a pioneer in vertical integration and horizontal diversification in industrial conglomerate , a keen learner , a good employer, a straight forward, friendly, honest, philanthropist. With his innovative ideas tireless effort and dedication Samson H Chowdhury led square group from the front to become the leading manufacturer of quality medicine, toiletries, health care products, textiles etc. Good practices and ethics were very much embedded with him. It is true that ethics are internally self imposed limitations for entrepreneurial success and ethics do not guarantee material success, but they carved a straight path for him. No one could force him to be honest, maintain good practice and ethics, and upright in dealing with others, these were internal traits comprised his character.





He was found extremely passionate, while he spoke on ethics in entrepreneurship at North South University's School of Business in April 2010. Every bank felt honored to give him loans. Bankers we had no more such transparent and committed customers in the country, whatever he started he made it the best. It was a rare episode that Samson served as the chairman of Transparency International Bangladesh in 2004-2007. He always respected the laws of the country. He had been always straight forward. He was never afraid of speaking the truth even to the face of president or other powerful.





He was a man of prayer. 'Quality, quality and quality' everywhere was his motto. He strictly maintained the quality of product and services of his business. Samson also cared for his employees. All of his employees get a good lunch everyday. They get regular salaries, bonuses and perks. Labour strikes never took place in his factories. He had the same lunch at the same venue with the employees.







He never made any differentiation. The great Chowdhury had no enemies although his company became one of the biggest conglomerates in the country. According to Dun and Bradstreet Rating Agency Bangladesh, Square Group had an annual turnover of $781 million or over Tk 6,000 crore, and over 33,000 employees in 2009-10. I fondly remember, he frequently visited me in NBR, in affection, to share his ideas on how the tariff regime could prop up a self supportive economy, help shifting from trading to industrial base. From his own gesture he collected and presented me the voluminous Indian Tariff Index for my study.





Always, I had the rare opportunity to discuss with this pundit of trade and industry the intricacies and complexities of tax and tariff laws . I was immensely inspired by him to be an easy and straightforward chairman (of NBR) in the execution of tough and complex tax laws. I profoundly pay homage to this great teacher and inspirer in my performing as a revenue regulator. Even after my retirement from government service he used to invite me to his Square Bhaban to converse on national fiscal and economic policies . In his death , we must put in record that Bangladesh lost a visionary and committed business leader, which is hard to get.











Dr Muhammad Abdul Mazid, former Secretary to GoB and Chairman NBR.

Samson H Chowdhury had a firm devotion to developing his work. The prolific business magnate was a Senior Cambridge and had participated innumerous executive training courses around the world, including a Management Training Course, jointly conducted by the University of Dhaka and Harvard University. He was a recipient of ICAB National Award ,Best Published Accounts and Reports 2006 in the Manufacturing Sector´. Due to his significant entrepreneurship he received recognition of Best Business Personality Awards of 2007. He had been a regular tax payer since he started a small pharmacy in his village in 1952 and never stopped working, creating job for the people and paying tax , finally celebrated as country's longest and highest taxpayer.

