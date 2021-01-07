Law and order in tatters in Pakistan

People from the Hazara community gather around the bodies of coal mine workers who were killed by gunmen near the Machh coal field, in Quetta, Pakistan, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.





It was a black day again in Pakistan when 11 Shia Hazaras, working as coal miners in Mach, Baluchistan, were first separated after confirming their sectarian identity, and then brutally killed on Jan 4. This has proved once again that minorities are very unsafe in Pakistan and there is nothing like law and order in a fledgling country which continues to be under tremendous pressure to breathe democracy.





Mach is located about 60 kilometres east of Baluchistan capital Quetta. The Islamic State (IS) the hard-core Sunni extremist group, has claimed responsibility for this dastardly act though complicity of local home grown terror groups, hostile to Shias remain a possibility. It’s a pathetic reflection on part of the Pakistan government and its security agencies to have failed to have any whiff of such a sectarian killing coming. The state of Baluchistan is already in sharp focus for rising against the government for the latter’s repressive policies and recent killing of Karima Baloch in Canada suspected to have been carried out by the undercover agents. Against such a cauldron of happenings, the agencies should have been more sensitive in Baluchistan. In Pakistan, safety conditions of the miners are poor but this type of killing of the miners is unprecedented.





This perhaps also sends out a message that coming days are ominous in this region and despite claims, IS has strongly embedded its footprint. And again, notwithstanding Pakistan’s hollow claims that it was containing terror, on ground situation is far below satisfaction and the intelligence machinery is rusted despite FATF cautions to improve things before it reviews the scene of terror funding in the coming month (February). The over vocal interior minister. Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has reached Quetta to take a first-hand assessment of the Hazara killings but he seems to be completely clueless in the absence of any intelligence appreciation about the pre or post mayhem of the sectarian minority.





Meanwhile, all opposition parties have come down heavily on the Imran Khan government for its abject failure in protecting the minorities. There are an estimated one million Hazaras in Pakistan, mainly Shias, and they are easily identifiable by their sharp distinct features.





It’s not only the minorities who are being targeted by the terror groups in Pakistan, the general law and order situation is also abysmal. On January 3, a leading High Court lawyer, Hammad Saeed Dar was kidnapped from his residence and could be recovered only after two days. This has sent shock waves in the judiciary and this shameful incident has compelled the Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah to hear an important petition on the lawyer’s brazen abduction. The top judge was furious at his strictures and ordered all the top police officials present at the hearing holding them accountable for such a serious lapse. There is a definite trend in the spiralling cases of abduction and lawyers are no exception.





Amid these deteriorating law and order landscapes, an interesting write-up has emerged very recently by erstwhile seasoned diplomat and political commentator, Maleeha Lodi. In one of her columns she says “Today, both the language used by the political leaders and their conduct have fostered an environment that is permeated by such extreme positions and unending rhetoric as to render any meaningful political conversation impossible. She has further articulated “Rarely has the public discourse sunk low to the level that it has now. New rise of political force PTI has contributed to a more combative political culture raising anger in the society. In this toxic and terror ridden environment, the biggest loser is Pakistan’s fragile democracy”.





This sums up the prevailing political situation. In the light of the rapidly plummeting state of the crime and law & order situation in Pakistan, the mounting pressure of the ongoing Progressive Democratic Movement (PDM) there doesn’t appear to be much hope of a secured environment or peace in the near future.





The writer is a security analyst and freelance commentator on geo political affairs. Views are personal.

Leave Your Comments