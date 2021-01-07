The arc of the moral universe may be long, but we’ll get there in the end- II

Chowdhury Mueen-Uddin and Ashrafuzzaman Khan, convicted for death sentences by Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunals, have been living in the safe havens of UK and USA.





Thankfully, the amnesty does not hold forever for somewhere in the world. Beginning in 2007, many former Khmer Rouge leaders were ordered to stand trial for crimes against humanity. Among them was Ieng Sary, who had been Pol Pot’s foreign minister. Mengele may be the most infamous Nazi doctor, but Aribert Heim, “the Butcher of Mauthausen,” was every bit as sadistic. Notorious for his cruel experiments, Heim was known to take pleasure in conversing amicably with his victims immediately before injecting gasoline into their hearts,” and “displayed baked decapitated heads as paperweights on his desk.” But while Heim of Nazi Germany and many Al-Badr gangsters of our 1971 war escaped punishment for their crimes, that doesn’t mean we should despair just yet.







In today’s increasingly connected world, it’s getting harder and harder for wanted war criminals to simply slip off the radar. The saga might just have a happy ending after all. While he was on the run, a Spanish court indicted Montano for the murder of the Spanish Jesuits. In April 2015, the US Justice Department agreed to begin proceedings aimed at extraditing him to Spain. It is expected to be a fairly straightforward process. So, while Montano has so far avoided prosecution for his crimes in El Salvador, he faced justice. The arc of the moral universe may be long, but we’ll get there in the end.





To our utter shame, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UK, USA… have been safe havens for the 1971 war criminals of Bangladesh. Jurisdiction to prosecute many war criminals, are still living in these countries. It is a dismal failure. So true! Time is running out at a frightful speed to round up the last of the scum. They are dying of old age and other silly reasons, never paying for what they have done. The governments of those countries are at times responsible for some of the worst scum coming over to us and living charmed and affluent lives. That is rather sick.







If a lion mauls a kid, it is shot there and then. Not send off to entertain people in a zoo or used for breeding. Shot! The victims’ families of Bangladesh are silenced, but still screaming, calling for the world to bring their killers to justice. The cries of the victims of war crimes and mass slayings rise up in places all around the country. In country after country, as the bones of victims are unearthed, the question of justice is raised. In courtrooms in Bangladesh, Africa, The Hague, the United States and elsewhere, the answer is to bring the perpetrators to trial. Those seeking justice are making some unprecedented attempts to make sure that at least something is served. But these cruel beasts were and are clearly unapologetic. They even said, “The children . . . they’re not the enemy at the moment. The enemy is the blood inside them.” And so, they shot them to death.





It is true that since the end of the 1971 war, people have been on the hunt to nab the criminals that were responsible for millions of deaths around the country. Soon after the war, as said earlier, most of these criminals fled their homes and took refuge in Pakistan, UK, the US, Saudi Arabia and some other countries adopting a pseudonym as well as lying about their past. The men were responsible for the killings of 3 million people in Bangladesh in 1971, many cities reduced to rubble, families torn apart ... The 1971 War caused unprecedented hardship. Everyone involved in the abduction was playing a high-stakes game of deception.







As the decades roll by, there are fewer and fewer 1971 war criminals left alive to track down. Many of the notorious fugitive war criminals fled to… After the war, they were among those who carved out new lives in… Golam Azam, the "Angel of Death," was hiding in UK. It was the military dictator Zia who brought him back to Bangladesh. This JeI Chief Golam Azam, the gang-supremo of Al-Badr force died in his late 90s without bearing due punishment which is all the more surprising. He died, but the ghosts are still here.







Hitler’s notorious associate, Eichmann said, “I never found any pleasure in shooting to kill. I think the man who can look through the sights of his rifle into the eyes of a deer and then kill it is a man without a heart in his body. I thanked God that in the war I had not been made the actual instrument of killing anybody.” Such was the magnitude of Eichmann’s self-delusion. He would continue to deny his role as an instrument of slaughter for the rest of his life. But for the time being he had his own pelt to save. “I was the quarry now’, he acknowledged” writes historian Guy Walters.





The scores of war criminals went into hiding and attempted to flee the country. This was not difficult, given the chaos and confusion that followed the end of the war of 1971. But how could so many criminals manage to go unpunished, even though they were clearly guilty? It is a conundrum that mystifies academics to this day. Was it because of the lack of cooperation by the concerned government departments and officials? The lack of interest on the part of some people of the government machineries! Were there even secret ties and collaboration between some people on both sides? It is not hard for this coalition to torpedo the hunt for the war criminals. But countless players -- in politics, the judiciary, the government and the administration -- have to work together in order to arrange and execute successful criminal prosecutions. Indeed, a small mistake or minor procedural irregularity is enough to foil the arrest of the criminals. Some findings may confirm that it neglected to forcefully pursue murderers for decades.





The notorious "Butchers, Chowdhury Mueen-Uddin and Ashrafuzzaman Khan, convicted for death sentences by Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunals, have been living in the safe havens of UK and USA since long under the cloak of the so-called human rights and freedom of speech of those advanced countries and clearly within the knowledge of governments of those countries. But the Bangladesh government has been failing in its endeavors to bring them back to Bangladesh to face justice because of obstructions by both the UK and USA governments.







Every war criminal is known as "the most dangerous man in Bangladesh." After all, it took not many men to run the death camps, conduct ghastly experiments and exterminate millions of people. But despite their buddies’ complicity in covering for some war criminals, the hunt for fleeing the war criminals continues. And it continues to this day. But more than 49 years after the war, there are many criminals still at large? At least, many people believe so.





Al-Badr high-ups, “the architect of the Holocaust” in 1971 in Bangladesh escaped from arresting, remained both hiding and were at large because of willful patronization of them by the wretched military dictators, Zia and Ershad and then by a charwoman politician for more than 4 decades before being captured. Some observers believe the documents would shed embarrassing additional light on those thuggish collusions on the “ratlines,” an already proven postwar operation to protect the 1971 war criminals. The truth is much more ordinary, almost mundane.







It is all the more shocking as a result. Someone so notorious could not be protected forever. Eichmann was eventually tracked down in Argentina by Israeli intelligence, kidnapped, tried and executed in Jerusalem in 1962. The Bangladesh ICT trials again have resurrected unsavory memories of Bangladesh’s fascist past. During the 1971 War, many were butchered by the … using medieval methods. “Eyes had been gouged out, limbs severed, intestines and other internal organs ripped from the bodies of the living. Some were slaughtered like beasts, their throats cut from ear to ear with special knives. Others died from blows to their heads with sledgehammers. Many more were simply burnt alive.”





God’s Word has never failed. It cannot fail. Knowing this should fill us with real hope. Obviously, God must resurrect most of those billions of people who have lived in the past to teach them this awesome truth. That too is prophesied. The ultimate shocker today is not about the “ratlines.” The most mind-numbing shocker is how gullible people are about Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UK, USA…! By words or events, God is about to awaken men from their spiritual coma. God’s law of love is the way of unselfish concern for the good and welfare of others.







God was so concerned about the welfare and future of others! God is for people. Danforth writes, “That is the first principle that I want thoroughly to fix in your mind—that life is a four-sided affair—that you’re daring programme, is going to lead you into physical adventures, mental adventures, social adventures, spiritual adventures. You have not one, but four lives to live—a four-fold opportunity to grow. … To find new capacities within you is not robbing you of any pleasure. It is bringing new treasures into every waking hour. It is helping you touch life at all angles, absorb strength from all contacts, pour out power on all fronts. And here is another interesting thing. The more you pour out, the more you find to pour.” In fact, the runaway warfare felons must not escape the noose of gallows under any circumstances. The arc of the moral universe may be long, but we’ll get there in the end. (To be continued…)





