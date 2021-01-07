'Moudud's health condition improving'



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday said their party's ailing senior leader Barrister Moudud Ahmed is now better than before with the improvement of his condition.





"I've visited him (Moudud). He told me he's now feeling better than before. He urged all to pray for him," Fakhrul told reporters after visiting the BNP leader at Evercare Hospital. He said Moudud is feeling better as his condition improved.







Fakhrul said he also talked to specialist doctor Prof Dr Shahabuddin Talukder about the condition of the veteran politician. "A temporary pacemaker has been installed to help regulate the BNP leader's heart function while a permanent one will be set up tomorrow (Thursday)."





Earlier, on Tuesday, the authorities of the Evercare Hospital, where Moudud was admitted last week, formed a six-member medical board to review his condition and provide him better treatment.





Moudud has been kept at the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of the hospital under the close observation of the doctors.





On Tuesday, BNP vice-chairman AZM Zahid Hossain told UNB that Moudud Ahmed has been suffering from various diseases, including anaemia, blood pressure, thyroid and heart problems.

He said the BNP leader's condition worsened on Tuesday as he suffered a mild stroke.





On December 29, Moudud Ahmed was admitted to the hospital as he fell ill due to low level of haemoglobin.





