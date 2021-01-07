15 DIGs get new office



Fifteen deputy inspector generals (DIGs) of police, including 11 new ones, have got a new office.





The Public Security Division of the home ministry issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday. Telecommunication and Information Management, Dhaka DIG Morshedul Anwar Khan was transferred to Tourist Police and Police Headquarters DIG Bashir Ahmed replaced him. Habibur Rahman, who had been promoted as DIG recently, was transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) as a DIG. And DIG Akhtaruzzaman was transferred as the vice principal of Bangladesh Police Academy in Sarda.





DIG Amena Begum was posted as a DIG of Special Branch and DIG Md Haider Ali Khan as a DIG of Police Headquarters. Monirul Islam was shifted as a DIG of Special Branch and DIG Md Azad Mia as a DIG of Armed Police Battalion, reports UNB.





And DIG Md Mahbubur Rahman Bhuiyan was transferred to Police Headquarters as a DIG and DIG Atika Islam as a Highway Police DIG.





DIG of Md Ruhul Amin will serve as a Police Headquarters DIG and Basudeb Banik as a Police Training Centre DIG.





Also, Md Shah Alam, a DIG of CID, was posted as a DIG of Railway Police and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Joint Commissioner Munibur Rahman got the responsibility of additional commissioner of DMP.





And Additional DIG of Dhaka Range Md Asaduzzaman was transferred as a Special Branch DIG.







