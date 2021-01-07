Mass arrests among Hong Kong pro-democracy camp

Lester Shum was first barred from running for office, then arrested. -Reuters



Hong Kong has arrested dozens of pro-democracy activists and politicians, accusing them of trying to "overthrow" the city's government.





The group, arrested under a controversial new security law, were involved in an unofficial "primary" vote to select opposition candidates ahead of postponed 2020 elections.





Hong Kong's security secretary has said their actions were "subversive".





The arrests formed part of the largest crackdown since the law's introduction, reports BBC.





Beijing imposed the legislation on the semi-autonomous territory in June, saying it was necessary to curb months of sometimes violent pro-democracy protests.







China's government defended the arrests. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said they were needed to stop "external forces and individuals [colluding] to undermine China's stability and security".





But the crackdown on Wednesday appeared to confirm the fears of many who warned about the reach of the law, with Amnesty International saying the arrests are "the starkest demonstration yet of how the national security law has been weaponised to punish anyone who dares to challenge the establishment".

