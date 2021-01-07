Interpol requested to issue red alert on PK Halder



Police has asked Interpol to issue a red alert against Proshanta Kumar Halder - the man who left the country after reportedly amassing at least Tk3,600 crore.Police Headquarters Assistant Inspector General (Media) Md Sohel Rana confirmed it on Wednesday saying: "The National Central Bureau of Bangladesh Police sent a letter requesting Interpol to issue a red alert."





"Following the completion of formalities, Interpol will issue the notice against former International Leasing and Finance Service director PK Halder," Rana hoped, reports UNB. On November 19, the High Court asked the government what steps were being taken to bring PK Halder back.On September 7, Halder filed an appeal seeking permission for his safe return to the country.He is accused of illegally amassing at least Tk3,600 crore and laundering the money abroad while working as the director of International Leasing and Finance in Dhaka.







On January 8, the Anti-Corruption Commission also filed a case against him amassing wealth of nearly Tk275 crore beyond his known sources of income.However, Halder said in his appeal that he wanted to come back to Bangladesh to help the authorities recover the amassed money and sought security upon his return.





On January 22, the High Court ordered the government to seize the properties of Halder and 19 others - including his mother, wife and brother - along with freezing their bank accounts and revoking their passports. Also, hearing the appeals of seven International Leasing and Finance investors, the court imposed restrictions on their foreign travel. However, Halder managed to flee to Canada.







Leave Your Comments