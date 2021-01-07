Treat migrants with dignity: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually addresses a program at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre marking International Migrants Day from her official residence- Ganabhaban on Wednesday. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry and recruiting agents to play a more responsible role regarding Bangladeshis seeking jobs abroad.





She was virtually addressing the opening ceremony of the International Migrants Day at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre from her official residence- Ganabhaban on Wednesday.





The premier laid emphasis on having skills and said the migrant workers could earn more money and secure their jobs if they attain necessary skills through training before going overseas. "We have taken up sufficient initiatives, including training facilities, across the country to prepare the overseas-bound people as skillful for jobs. So don't try to go abroad illegally," she said.





''But, they do not take the training sincerely, rather collect the certificate anyway which put them into trouble in different countries,'' she added. Sheikh Hasina directed the ministries concerned and organizations to step up their monitoring to ensure the proper and required training to the overseas-bound workers.





Indicting the authorities and recruiters, the premier said, "You should deal them with dignity and ensure whether their jobs are being given properly or provided security, especially to the women. I request you all to perform your responsibilities properly for them."





The head of the government went on to say, ''Don't get victimized running after the "golden deer." You have to keep patience as the government would send all registered persons abroad whenever opportunities come."





Sheikh Hasina mentioned that when she visits any country she tells the hosts that Bangladeshi migrant workers are contributing to their economy and development and that is why their importance is immeasurable.





She called upon the non-resident Bangladeshis who have been living abroad for long to come up with investment in the country, as the government has created huge opportunities for them such as setting up three banks for NRBs.





The head of the government also called upon the migrant workers to send money to the country through legal channels, mentioning that the government has reduced remittance charge and introduced many options for sending remittance to the country along with giving 2 percent stimulation.







Leave Your Comments