Trump supporters storm US Capitol

Around 2:15 p.m. Eastern time, as the House and Senate debated a move by a faction of Republicans to overturn the election results, the proceedings ground to a halt as security rushed Vice President Mike Pence out of the Senate chamber and the Capitol building was placed on lockdown, with senators and members of the House locked inside their respective chambers. Shortly afterward, police escorted senators and members of House from the building to others nearby, as the protesters swarmed the hallways just steps from where lawmakers were meeting, carrying pro-Trump paraphernalia.





The extraordinary day in Washington laid bare deep divisions both between the two parties and within Republican ranks, when the ceremonial counting of electoral votes that unfolds every four years in Congress was transformed into an explosive spectacle, with Trump stoking the unrest.





“This is what you’ve gotten, guys,” Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, yelled as the mayhem unfolded in the Senate chamber, apparently addressing his colleagues who were leading the charge to press Trump’s false claims of a stolen election.





Protesters struggle with police for a security barricade at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan 6, 2020. Scaffolding in background has been setup for the inauguration. The Capitol building was placed on lockdown, with senators and members of the House locked inside their chambers, as Congress began debating President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. President Trump addressed supporters near the White House before protesters marched to Capitol Hill. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times)Protesters struggle with police for a security barricade at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan 6, 2020. Scaffolding in background has been setup for the inauguration. The Capitol building was placed on lockdown, with senators and members of the House locked inside their chambers, as Congress began debating President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. President Trump addressed supporters near the White House before protesters marched to Capitol Hill. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times)After exhorting his supporters to go to the Capitol to register their discontent Wednesday morning, Trump tried later in the day to tamp down on the violence.

“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement,” he tweeted. “They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”





In a scene of chaos and confusion seldom witnessed in the history of the capital, hundreds of protesters barrelling past fence barricades outside the Capitol and clashing with officers — with shouting demonstrators mobbing the second floor lobby just outside the Senate chamber as law enforcement officials placed themselves in front of the chamber doors.





Rep. Nancy Mace, a freshman Republican from South Carolina, described seeing protesters “assaulting Capitol Police.” In a Twitter post, Mace shared a video of the chaos and wrote, “This is wrong. This is not who we are. I’m heartbroken for our nation today.”









Other Republican lawmakers, locked inside the Capitol, used their Twitter feeds to urge the protesters to be peaceful.





“This is a coup attempt,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.





