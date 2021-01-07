Oxford Covid vaccine rolled out to GPs in England





The Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine is being rolled out to hundreds of GP-run vaccination sites in local communities in England from Thursday.





As part of the biggest vaccination program in NHS history, the aim is to offer jabs to most care home residents by the end of January.





By mid-February, the target is to vaccinate 13 million people in the top four priority groups.





More than 700 local vaccination sites will administer the jabs.





Another 180 GP-led sites, 100 new hospital sites and a pilot scheme involving local pharmacies will open this week.





It comes after the UK reported another 1,041 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, the highest daily death toll since April.





And 62,322 new cases were recorded on Wednesday, the highest daily rise since mass testing began.





England is now under a third national lockdown - in a bid to prevent the NHS from becoming overwhelmed by the surge in coronavirus cases.





Under the latest rules, people must stay at home except for a handful of permitted reasons, and schools have closed to most pupils.





Next week, seven major vaccination hubs across England are set to begin operating, including the Excel Centre in London and Millennium Point in Birmingham.





The Oxford jab was initially given to patients in selected hospitals, including first recipient 82-year-old Brian Pinker, and will now be made available to thousands more vulnerable people at community-based sites near to where they live.





Because it does not need to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures like the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, it can be transported and stored more easily, making it simpler to vaccinate housebound people and those in care homes.





The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was the first to be approved by the UK's medicines regulator in early December, followed by the British-made Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine four weeks later.





Around half a million doses of both vaccines are ready to be used this week, with millions more in the pipeline in the coming weeks.





Dr Nikki Kanani, a GP and medical director for primary care at NHS England, said the vaccination programme was "already off to a strong start with around one million people already vaccinated against coronavirus".





She said GPs, nurses, pharmacists and countless other staff and volunteers had been working "around the clock" to be able to launch almost 200 more sites this week.





"We will now be able to protect many more vulnerable people against the virus and faster," Dr Kanani said.

