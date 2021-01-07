Collective efforts stressed to free society from drug abuses





Speakers at a program observed that collective efforts of all government and non-government organizations concerned are very important for strengthening the grassroots level anti-drug campaign.





They also opined that there is no alternative to make all the existing movements and efforts of preventing drug abuse effective and fruitful to

protect the young generation from further degradation. The observation came at an orientation for community action group members held at Valukgachhi Union Parishad Complex Hall Room under Puthiya Upazila in Rajshahi district on Wednesday.





Light House Consortium and Dhaka Ahsania Mission (DAM) jointly organised the meeting in association with Ashakta Punarbashan Sangstha (APOSH) and Nari O Shishu Kalyan Society (NSKS) under the ‘Drug Abuse Resistance and Understanding – DARAU’ project and Promoting Advocacy and Rights (PAR).





Counterpart International is extending technical support while USAID and UKAID financial support to the project being implemented in eight wards of

Rajshahi City Corporation and all nine upazilas in Rajshahi district and all six upazilas and four municipalities in Natore district.





Around 25 persons consisting members of the civil society, professional leaders, journalists and development activists from various stakes concerned joined the meeting.





Union Parishad Chairman Takbir Hassan, social watchdog Advocate Abdus Samad, Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning Coordinator of the project Subrata Kumar Paul and its upazila coordinator Firoj Kabir addressed the meeting as focal persons.

