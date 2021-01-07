Bangladesh reports 31 COVID-19 deaths, 4,64,446 total recoveries





Bangladesh recorded 31 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 1,007 fresh cases overnight.





The recovery count rose to 4,64,446 after another 966 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period, a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.





“Thirty-one more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 7,718,” the release said.





It said the tally of infections has surged to 5,19,905 as 1,007 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.





A total of 15,381 samples were tested at 181 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.





Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 6.55 percent tested positive, while 15.67 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.





Among the total infections, 89.33 percent patients have recovered,

Leave Your Comments