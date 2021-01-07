PM to address nation this evening





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the nation this evening marking the second anniversary of the incumbent

government.





“The prime minister will deliver her speech at 7:30 pm today on the occasion of the completion of two year of the present government,” PM’s

Speech Writer Md Nazrul Islam told BSS.





Her speech will be broadcast by Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and private TV channels as well as radio stations.





Sheikh Hasina was sworn-in as the prime minister for the fourth time, third in a row, on January 7, 2019 after her party Bangladesh Awami League

secured a landslide victory in the general elections held on December 30, 2018.

