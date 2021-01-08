Diner Sheshe





"I can't forget the day I almost died; it was 10th August, 2018. It had rained heavily the night before; the roads were wet. I was rushing to college on my two-wheeler when a car overtook me. I lost balance and found myself sliding down the middle of the road. Suddenly, I saw a bus hurtling towards me. By some miracle, the driver was able to brake in time. Traffic came to a halt; a crowd gathered around me. My elbows and knees were bleeding; I faintly heard people say, 'She's lucky to be alive', but no one stepped in to actually help.







Just then, one lady rushed towards me. Her name was Sonali. She calmed me down by giving me water and said, 'Don't worry, you'll be fine.' She then requested two strangers to drive us to the nearest hospital. There, she filled out the form for me, got the doctors to treat me and made sure I got a tetanus injection. She also called my father and informed him about what happened. Even though she was late for work, she sat in the waiting room until she was allowed to meet me.







To my surprise, she'd even cleared the entire bill! I pleaded with her to let me pay her back, but she declined. She said, 'You're safe and that's what's important.' I was genuinely taken aback by her concern. She shared her number with me and said, 'If there's anything you need, you can always call me.' She left with a smile. When my father brought me home, I told him of Sonali's kindness towards me. We called and thanked her again- it's the least we could do.







A few days ago, I happened to bump into Sonali on the same road where I had my accident. We recognized each other immediately and hugged! We got to talking and she told me that she'd become a mother- I was so happy, I bought chocolates for her child. Sonali was a stranger to me that day, and just like that, we're not- that's what kindness does, right? It inexplicably connects you to someone in the best possible way; someone you wouldn't have ever known unless you'd extended a hand to help."







Humans of Bombay, fb

