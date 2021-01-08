Worldwide waffling





Gal Gadot has insisted she's worked hard for her Hollywood movie career. The Israeli actress shot to fame when she played Gisele in 2009's Fast & Furious, before landing other small roles in movies such as Date Night and Knight and Day. Gadot reprised her role in three more Fast and Furious movies and went on to become a household name when she landed the coveted role of Wonder Woman, with her making her debut as the iconic superhero in Batman v Superman.











They made their debut as a boy band, expecting to create music and amass fans along the way - instead they were met with anger, protests and even threats.They perform choreographed dance routines, addictive tunes and shockingly slick music videos - and no, we're not talking about K-pop. This is Q-pop, or Qazaq-pop - an up and coming pop genre in Kazakhstan, which all started with one band, Ninety One.But the band has not only made a name for itself through its music.It also made a huge statement when its five androgynous looking members - complete with long hair, guyliner and makeup, burst onto the scene in the deeply conservative country - and challenged its gender norms.









Don't tell us that you're still listening to music from 2020. Come on, people, get with the times. Flip the calendar and embrace the music of 2021. To help in that pursuit, here are six upcoming album releases that should be on your radar for January: "Revolutionary Love" - Highly influential indie-folk-rock artist Ani DiFranco is set to deliver her 20th studio album, which follows 2017's well-reviewed "Binary." The album is set to be released on Jan. 29, but you can pre-order it now at righteousbabe.com.









"Georgia, Georgia," sings musician John Legend, before Barack Obama's narration takes over. "When the moment came to reject fear and division and send a message for change, Georgia stepped up," says the former US president, referring to Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump in the state. "Now, America is counting on you again." This is a glossy campaign ad for Jon Ossoff, one of two Democratic candidates challenging two Republican incumbents in the final election of 2020 - actually taking place on the first Tuesday of 2021. With November's vote for Georgia's two Senate seats proving inconclusive, the runoffs will not only decide the state's direction but could strike a blow to Biden's presidency before it has even begun.



