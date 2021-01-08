What Dhaka is talking about





Popular Bangladeshi singer Porshi posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received plenty of reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments "Nice" Prasanjit Chakraborty, fb











Popular Bangladeshi Tv actress and model Tanjin Tisha posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Beautiful" Nazmul Hossain, fb











Facebook user Bobby Ghosh posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "It's amazing" Reshma Bhagat, fb









Television actor Tawsif Mahbub posted a picture on her FB page with a caption "I don't really care if nobody else believes, Cause I've still got a lot of fight left in me!!" The photo has already received plenty of reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Looks great" Junayed Sajeeb, fb



Leave Your Comments