Organ donor mum faces dilemma

Sarah Bingham said she is a match donor for her daughter Ariel and eldest son Noah (far right).



A mother with two children who both need kidney transplants hopes the dilemma of which one to give her organ to will be taken "out of her hands".





Sarah Bingham's son Noah, 20, and daughter Ariel, 16, have the same rare genetic condition and she is a donor match for both. Mrs Bingham, of Hexham, Northumberland, said her kidney would go to whichever of her children needed it first.





Her husband Darryl has a different blood type, so cannot be a donor. Both Noah and Ariel have nephronophthisis, which causes inflammation and scarring to the kidneys.





She said although her son is "very poorly", he undergoes regular dialysis and is in a stable condition. Her daughter's kidney function "has been deteriorating more in the last year" and she will probably need a transplant first. Mrs Bingham said: "I was all set to give a kidney to my daughter and then my son went into renal failure and he also needs a kidney. Obviously, I've only got one that I can donate. "The renal teams don't push you [to make a decision], because you're putting yourself on the line to donate a kidney.





Problems began in 2016 when Ariel started to feel constantly tired. Her fatigue was initially put down to exam stress, but tests at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary found she had the kidney condition.Mrs Bingham was told she would be a suitable donor for Ariel when the time came. Then, in 2019, Noah became ill and was diagnosed with the same condition. He is stable, but would need to put on weight to undergo a transplant.The couple have another son Casper, 12, who is being tested to see if he also has the condition.







--- BBC, Northumberland





