Rituparna back in Kolkata



Rituparna Sengupta who got stuck in Singapore from March where her husband and children are settled, landed on Monday at midnight at Kolkata airport. "The feeling is mixed. I am happy to be back here and at the same time, I am sad to leave my family back in Singapore. I will start shooting for a Hindi project for the OTT platform soon so I had to return, reports Times of India.





In Singapore, my domestic help is has gone to Sri Lanka to attend her daughter's marriage and my daughter Rishona's school will open this week. So, there is no domestic help at home now but I couldn't extend my stay more as my Hindi project will start soon," said the actress. She added, "I was constantly in touch with my directors and Kolkata staff from Singapore and now we have to chalk out a plan on how to accommodate all the projects that were pushed back because of the pandemic. I want to meet my mom too as I haven't seen her for ages." What are her New Year's resolutions, we ask her.





"Just a few days back I told that I want to start directing the musical I planned last year which I couldn't because of the pandemic. This year I am going to fulfill my dream. That apart I want to work on meaningful projects and of course, I will try to manage my time in a better way," said the actress.



