Shakib begins practice for Windies series

Bangladesh all rounder Shakib Al Hasan at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium during practice session. -Collected



Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan began his individual practice session on Thursday, three days before the official training of the national team starts, BSS report







Shakib returned to the country on Monday from the USA but didn't want to waste any time just sitting idle.





The premier all-rounder of the world last played International cricket in September 2019 against Afghanistan after which he was banned from the cricket by International Cricket Council (ICC) in October that year due to his failure to report the corrupt approaches of the bookies. His ban was lifted in October, 2020 and he returned to competitive cricket with the Bangabandhu T20 Cup in November-December.





He was roped in by Gemcon Khulna, the eventual champions of the tournament though Shakib couldn't play the final due to being with his ailing father-in-law. His father-in-law however passed away before he reached the USA. The all-rounder had a mediocre outing in Bangabandhu T20 Cup in which he scored just 110 runs and took six wickets in nine matches.





Before the series, he will have to undergo a fitness test on January 10 along with others, said Bangladesh Cricket Board's chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu."Some of the cricketers have already given the fitness test while the remaining players will give it on January 10," Minhajul said.

