BD to host U19 Women's World Cup in December



The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Women's wing has started the process of selecting talented female cricketers from the grassroots level in full swing as part of their initiative to form a strong Under-19 team, BSS report





Bangladesh is set to host the maiden Women's Under-19 World Cup in December, eying to achieve the best result at home den.





The Women's Under-19 World Cup was scheduled to be held in Bangladesh in January 2021 but due to the coronavirus pandemic it was deferred. The BCB's game development department however will help Women's wing to pick up the talented cricketers across the country.





Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, chairman of the BCB's women's wing said that they have already devised the plan as to how they would go for the process. The women's wing will select 60 players, which will cut short for 35-40 in final phase. They will then finally select 24 players for the long term practice.





"You know we are going to host the ICC Women's Under-19 World Cup, which was supposed to happen in January this year. But due to Covid-19 pandemic it will now be held in December and Bangladesh will be the host," he said on Thursday." So we already had some plans. We will make our pipeline more active by organizing some tournaments at the age-based level for our girls. As part of our preparations, we have already started the selection process through the coaches of the cricket board across the country."





Nadel said that they are in touch with the district and divisional cricket association across the country to select the real talented girls."Now we want to prepare our under-19 teams in collaboration with our Game Development and the women's wing. And we will build our national team by picking some good players. There are two things going on in this process. We'll form a district level team and divisional level team. And nationally we will build another team. We have some long term plans for them," he remarked.He said in accordance with the standard health procedure, they will select the players. And therefore the players were advised to send their video footage instead of coming to the field for showing their talent.





"We have zero tolerance about the health issue. Therefore we don't want the players to come to the field for showing their talent," he said."They are advised to send their video footage. We'll collect the video footage from January 7 to 17 after which the coaches will judge their performance by seeing the footage. This will be the procedure of selection process," he concluded.

