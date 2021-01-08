Fire breaks out at DMCH

A fire broke out in the emergency department of DMCH on Thursday. -Mostafizur Rahman



A fire broke out in the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Thursday. Three units of the fire service rushed to the spot and doused the blaze around 2:05pm. The fire that broke out at ICU room on the fourth floor of the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) originated from cigarettes, said Assistant Deputy Director of Fire Service Saleh Uddin. "The fire may be originated from discarded cigarettes. It's a small fire. We faced a little problem as the smoke moved into the room," he said. There were no casualties in the blaze, and no patients had been evacuated due to the blaze, he added. The hospital authorities can start medical activities if they want, the official said.

