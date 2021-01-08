Country sees tremendous development in last two years



The country witnessed massive development activities in the last two years under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





The government beefed up development projects, especially the mega ones like Padma Bridge and metro rail, in line with its election manifesto, in which it has pledged to build a middle income country by 2021 and a developed one by 2041, reports BSS.





Remarkable successes of the AL government in the last two years (2019 and 2020) include:





* The construction work of the main structure of Padma Multipurpose Bridge has been completed by overcoming all national and international barriers.





* Private television channels began broadcasting using Bangabandhu Satellite-1.





* The 100-year Delta Plan has been taken to take Bangladesh forward like the developed world.





* A total of 35.21 crore textbooks were distributed at free of cost in 2019 while 35.39 crore textbooks were distributed in 2020.





* Bangladesh's current per capita income is US$ 2,064.





* Current life expectancy in Bangladesh is 72.6 years.





* At present, foreign exchange reserves stood at $ 42.09 billion.





* For the first time in the history of Bangladesh, the government started giving 2 percent incentive on remittances.





* In the year of pandemic, the flow of remittance was upward despite steady economic situation due to COVID-19 pandemic. The expatriate Bangladeshis sent 20 percent more remittances in 2020 compared to 2019. Remittances of US$ 2,174.18 crore (US$21.74 billion) came to Bangladesh in 2020.





* E-passport service has been launched.





* At present, the power generation capacity is 24,421 MW. About 99 percent of the total population came under electricity coverage.





* The amount of rice production was 3 crore 56 lakh 50 thousand tons in the 2019-2020 fiscal year.





* 60 percent construction work of Bangabandhu Tunnel has been completed.





* Overall progress of the Metro Rail project is 50 percent.





* 30 percent construction work of the Ruppur Nuclear Power Plant has been completed.





* Construction work of the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport began





* New Dash8-400 'Dhrubotara' aircraft was added to the Biman Bangladesh Airlines fleet.





* Three Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners named 'Gangchil', 'Sonar Tori' and 'Achin Pakhi' with state-of-the-art facilities were added to the Biman Bangladesh Airlines fleet.





* Three modern warships and two survey ships have been added to the Navy for ensuring security of the maritime boundary.





* Bangladesh ranks 65th moving up eight notches in the global index on cyber security.





* Digital Record Room has been launched in 21 districts.





* A total of 100 economic zones are being set up across the country where employments for 1 crore people will be created.





* Projects worth around Taka 3,198 crore have been taken for mechanization of agricultural farms.





* Single digit loan interest rate has been fixed to ensure easy supply of capital to the country's industrial sector.





* Drives against casinos and corruption.





* The expectation of the country's people was enacting a time-befitting road transport act following the students' movement. The government implemented the act in 2019.





* Law has been amended incorporating maximum punishment for rape is death have been made and the trial should be completed within 180 days.

- Adoption of action plan by selecting 800 places for development of the tourism sector.





- Projects have been taken for constructing 3,040 flats for cleaning workers in 66 municipalities across the country.

