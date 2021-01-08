33 lakh consumers to get prepaid meters by 2023



With the aim of reducing system loss, pilferage and bill arrears, Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) will bring 33 lakh consumers under smart prepaid metering system by 2023.





"We have installed 12,20,947 prepaid meters out of its total 33 lakh existing consumers," an official familiar with the process told media on Thursday, reports BSS.





He said, currently the BPDB runs two different prepayment metering systems-unified prepayment metering system (CTS) and STS (UTS) prepaid metering system. Talking to BSS, chairman of BPDB Engineer Belayet Hossain said installation process of 5.5 lakh smart prepaid meters is underway.





"We will bring all consumers under smart prepaid metering system by the end of 2023," he said. According to BPDB source, the BPDB installed 11,51,899 smart prepaid meters under unified CTS prepaid metering system, of which 11,23,545 single phase and 28,354 three phase prepaid meters. It said some 69,048 prepaid meters were installed under STS (UTS prepaid metering system, of which 67,717 single phase and 1,331 three phase prepaid meters have been set up.





The source said the state run organisation has four distribution zones across the country, which would be brought under prepaid metering system in phases. It said the BPDB has installed prepayment meters under 67 sales and distribution zones across the country.





Besides, currently 99 percent people of the country are getting electricity facility, as the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wants to ensure balanced electrification development in all places across the country. "The power division has taken the initiative through all distribution utilities to implement a prepayment meter system, with a view to reducing non-technical losses, increasing revenue collection and improving customer services," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid told BSS. He said the generation capacity has reached to 24,421 MW, which was only 4942 MW in 2009.





However, the ministry official said there were 87 projects under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) in 2020-2021, of which 34 projects fall on the high priority list, 26 projects on the medium priority list and 27 projects on the low priority list of the finance ministry. The ADP allocation is Taka 26,546 crore to implement power sector projects with efficiency.





