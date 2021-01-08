Doraiswami calls on Land Minister

Indian High commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami made a courtesy call on the land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, at the latter's office at the secretariat on Thursday. -AA



Indian High commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami paid a courtesy call on the land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, MP on Thursday at the latter's office at the secretariat. The Land Minister appraised the High commissioner on Bangladesh's various plans for land management and its digitalization.





The Land Minister recalled the late President of India Shri Pranab Mukherjee and said he was a true friend of Bangladesh during the meeting. The land minister also reminisced the excellent friendship between late President Shri Pranab Mukherjee and his father, a heroic freedom fighter late Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu.





Land Minister expressed his strong optimism on the strengthening of the strategic, commercial, and global partnerships between the two countries while lauding the various initiatives taken by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





High Commissioner Vikram K Doraiswami lauded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's strong leadership in the rapid industrialization and development of Bangladesh. The High Commissioner said, "Bangladesh-India are two friendly-countries." Vikram K Doraiswami congratulated the Land Minister for winning the "United Nations Public Service Award-2020". He also praised the digitization activities of land management.



Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Land Md Masud Karim was also present during the courtesy call of the Indian High Commissioner.

