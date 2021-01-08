NGOs in health sector of Bangladesh





Engagement of NGOs in the health sector of Bangladesh and their impact on public health requires a review of their welfare and development activities in the past. In the then East Pakistan, organized voluntary development activities were carried out by various Christian Missionaries, foreign funded research organization like Cholera Hospital at Matlab/ ICDDR,B and some private philanthropy. The Missionaries used to run some schools and hospitals mostly for the poor and disadvantaged family members. Mentionable private philanthropic activities were carried out by Kumudini Welfare Trust in areas of health and education. Although all these activities were small compared to dominant Govt. institutional activities, public perception about the qualities, dedication and commitment was very high.







During the Liberation War in 1971, International NGOs became very active to provide succor to the refugees and war affected people. The sprouting of initial health related activities in organized way was with the establishment of a field hospital for the injured and serious war-victims. After the war, INGOs and newly registered local NGOs like BRAC and GK were mostly involved in relief and rehabilitation activities including medical aid to address the urgent needs of the refugees and other war-affected people. As it is known, GK stood out prominently to function in the health sector. Of course, two very important Associations—Diabetic Association and Family Planning Association (FPA}—began to function since mid-fifties during the pre-independence period.



Some important statistics in Health Sector





The Statistical Pocket Book Bangladesh 2016 published by Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) shows that the number of government hospitals under Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) are 610 . Of these, 128 hospitals are at secondary and tertiary levels and 482 hospitals are at Upazila and Union levels. Number of private registered hospitals and clinics under DGHS are 4,596. The total number of hospital beds under DGHS and Directorate General Family Planning (DGFP) is 50,527. Out of these, 1,593 beds are under DGFP. The hospital beds in the private sector hospitals are 78,426. Moreover, there are also some 450 beds in 170 small and medium hospitals run by the NGOs. In Bangladesh, there were 8 beds per 10,000 population in 2014. So, it is evident that Government is the largest actor followed by private sector and NGOs.



Objective





It is implied that the overall health sector objective is to provide health and related services to the people for their good physical and mental health by both curative and preventive health services.





NGOs in health services





It appears from the statistics given here that NGOs’ involvement in the formal health sector is small compared to Government and private sectors. But the NGOs are capable of providing quality health services either at reasonable cost or sometimes free of charges. Health services provided by NGOs include not only preventive and curative services, but also advocacy, research, awareness raising for health seeking behavior, nutrition, environmental health, behavior change communication (BCC) and so on. Although some health sector activities by non-governmental entities can be traced even before the liberation war in 1971, NGO activities in Bangladesh health sector can be known clearly in terms of emerged development strategies of NGOs since the War and before. These are pre-independence charity as well as philanthropic voluntary development services and since War relief, rehabilitation and welfare, community development, sustainable system development, people’s development movement, piggyback social marketing and such strategies.





(a) Pre-independence charity and philanthropic voluntary welfare and development strategy was at play by the missionaries and some value-driven persons. It has been said before that free schools and hospitals were run by the missionaries. At that time, two very important Associations like Diabetic Association and FPA were formed to address the diabetics and exponential population growth. The driving force behind such development dynamics was missionary values and zeal. These Associations have played very important role after the War and till date they are very relevant in development and welfare endeavor in Bangladesh.





(b) Relief, rehabilitation and welfare strategy was best fit to war and post war situations in Bangladesh. It has been said before that the refugees and war affected people were in dire need of immediate food, shelter relief and medical aid. So, INGOs and local NGOs got funds from the donors to run their operations. Local NGOs gradually were more involved in such activities. Surge of foreign donations drove their activities. Two major local NGOs like BRAC and GK made their presence felt among the host of INGOs then.







(c) Community development strategy brought about a strategic shift from relief and rehabilitation activities to development of the poor, marginalized and disadvantaged people in order to integrate them into the mainstream of the society. Such category of people including women was mobilized and organized into groups to become actors of their own development by their efforts and receiving financial as well as technical inputs from the NGOs who used to receive funds from the foreign donors. During this strategic phase, group savings were encouraged to match with credit funds for small scale economic activities bound into projects. Education and health awareness activities in that holistic self-help development approach were included in the NGO-led development projects and programs. BRAC did a great job of practically teaching the preparation of ORT in rural Bangladesh. And also GK got Drug Policy Ordinance 1982 promulgated by the then Government. This shift from receiving assistance to conscientization was a learning time for the NGOs for their own self-reliance. In this time there were some health sector NGOs like GK, BAVS, FPA, BIRDEM, ICDDR,B, Lions Eye hospital, Mission run hospitals and so on.





(d) Sustainable system development strategy is for enabling the systems to be self-sustained devoid of financial and technical dependence on other sources inaccessible to the systems formed over the past period. Under this strategy, IMF-NGOs, NGO-led hospitals and programs are not required to depend on foreign donations. The brilliant examples in health sector are the hospitals and clinics run by Bangladesh Diabetic Association and also GK hospital in Dhaka.





(e) People’s development movement strategy aims at development by participation of the people in the development devoid by traditional big budget. This is highly value-driven and direct action-oriented. Awareness, advocacy, etc. of The Hunger Project are the glaring examples of such NGOs pursuing such strategy. In the current Covid-19 pandemic, it has engaged itself in combating the virus by people’s participation.





(f) Piggyback social marketing strategy is emerging. Many MFI-NGOs are applying this strategy for delivering development services for health and education for the poor and disadvantaged people. The financial service delivery structure and financial products are applied for education and health programs by them. This strategy has the tremendous potential. An example of such NGOs is Centre for Development Innovation and Practices (CDIP).





Despite their potentials, NGOs have not been able to engage in health services in a bigger meaningful way. Sustainable human development needs more participation of NGOs in health sector activities to enhance people’s capability to function and become relevant in sustainable human development.





The writer is a columnist and

vice-president of CDIP.



