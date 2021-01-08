Rabindranath Tagore at an open air classroom at Shantiniketan, West Bengal.





Readers of this piece of me about Rabindranath Tagore and his educative thoughts might express utter service that why I am writing this column for the interest of readers of Bangladesh in major cities like capital city Dhaka and other cities of that country along with that of online readers of India.





We reminisce every year during the month of May but Rabindranath Tagore is such a phenomenon that he is always relevant within us at each and every moment of our lives. It was Tagore who possessed tremendous sense of foresightedness during those especially during the moments when undivided India was under colonial conflagration.





In his octogenarian span of life Rabindranath Tagore left an indelible impression about our educational standard, social situation, economic situations etc. various other issues of common interests in post Independent India which is now bearing fruit in new decades.





Tagore also predicted about division of Bengal into two parts as well as that of Independent India. This columnist from the Indian city of Kolkata will not divulge into other sides of Tagore but will aim to restrict within his educational thoughts which is still deeply as per our educational manoeuvring. In the subsequent paragraph I am going to throw light about all his educational thoughts which is deeply relevant for the present generations.





There is a common saying among Tagore scholars of India, Bangladesh and other parts of the globe that Rabindranath Tagore was born little bit earlier that the required moment when his relevance of educational philosophy was badly required. Tagore had the privilege of witnessing only First World War (1914-1919) and in the midst of Second World War (1939-1945) he departed for eternal peace and salvation in the year 1941 on August 7.





During the period of First World War (1914-1919) when the entire globe was in midst of severe catastrophe Tagore wanted to unite the entire global citizens under one banner which the citizens of the globe around that time literally jeered at him. This made Tagore badly crestfallen.





After that Viswabharati University was opened by Tagore in the year 1921. As per Rabindranath Tagore's philosophy of education is concerned we find that we find that he dealt mainly on aesthetic development of education so that it is always taken by the human beings in its purest form.





According to Tagore, education is not just attendance of regular curriculum of schools, colleges and universities but rather it is regarded as assimilation of knowledge of various types which is later on transmitted to towards the refinement of societies.





He first of all emphasized upon nature oriented education, which means all boys and girls of his sacred place or abode of peace should be taught about the basics of nature, animals and human beings under banyan tree so that students got acclimatized to the vagaries of nature.





He also emphasized upon fine arts, vocal music and painting as the modicum of sophistication of our societies in his period and also in the later parts of his life the situation of which will be evinced after his demise. Tagore also stressed upon the development of agriculture and cooperative farming as the chief mode of development of economic situation of the globe and also in Independent India.





There are various areas on which Poet and Noble Laureate Rabindranath Tagore emphasized upon the development of education in India as well as in the subcontinent. Some of them are stated as follow:





• Freedom in education.





• There should not be any politicization in Indian educational system as well as that of in entire South Asian continent.





• There should be proper implementation of action oriented job in education.





Students should be allowed to think properly.





• There should be freedom of expression of emotions and expressions from the side of students.





• Students should be encouraged to undertake creative activities.





• Students also should be encouraged in making handicraft products.





• Students should be encouraged to developed internationalism flavour in them.





• Students should be motivated about different aims of education.





• Students should be motivated to love universal human beings of any standard.





Interpretation of Rabindranath Tagore's thoughts on education is not at all an easy task to talk about. It needs in-depth introspection of the subject matter and harmonizing different types of human beings for overwhelming development of education not only in Tagore's motherland but also all around the globe.





It is my sincerest hopes and aspirations that my highly revered readers will get some ideas about this thought but more analysis is expected in my subsequent piece on the said subject. Though Rabindranath Tagore was not involved into curriculum oriented academics but by dint of profound reading on all subjects he got immersed deeply into his educative thoughts.





The writer is a freelance

contributor based in Kolkata.

