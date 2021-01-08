Rice-import from India to get priority: Doraiswami



Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami has assured of extending all facilities in Indian ports on priority basis so that rice imports from India can be expedited through Government-2-Government (G2G) and open tender system of Bangladesh government.





He gave the assurance when he paid a call on Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder at the latter's office at the secretariat on Thursday. During the meeting, they discussed various important bilateral issues, the release added. During the meeting, the Food Minister termed the relationship between India and Bangladesh as trusted and tested one, reports BSS.





He said the close relations that India had with Bangladesh during the war of liberation are getting stronger day by day.





The Indian High Commissioner praised Bangladesh for its role in facing on-going COVID -19 pandemic.





The food minister said economic development of both the countries would be strengthened if good relations and mutual understanding were maintained between the two friendly neighbours.





They also discussed various issues including improving food quality safe food, testing laboratory, construction of on-going food warehouses.





Food Secretary Dr Mosammat Nazmanara Khanum was present on the occasion.







