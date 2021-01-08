Moudud undergoes pacemaker surgery



A permanent pacemaker was successfully implanted in the heart of ailing BNP Standing Committee Member Moudud Ahmed on Thursday.





The two-hour surgery was done at the capital's Evercare Hospital, said Moudud's personal assistant Mominur Rahman Sujan. "A permanent pacemaker has been implanted in his heart. He regained sense after the successful surgery. He also spoke to the doctors," he said. Sujan said the BNP leader was taken to the intensive care unit in the evening.





He said the pacemaker implant surgery was carried out after the decision of a medical board. Earlier on Tuesday, the authorities of the Evercare Hospital, where Moudud was admitted last week, formed a six-member medical board for him.





A pacemaker is a small, battery-operated device which senses when one's heart is beating irregularly or too slowly. It sends a signal to one's heart that makes one's heartbeat at the correct pace, reports UNB.





BNP Vice-Chairman AZM Zahid Hossain told UNB that Moudud has been suffering from various diseases, including anaemia, blood pressure, thyroid and heart problems.





He said the BNP leader's condition worsened on Tuesday as he suffered a mild stroke.





On December 29, Moudud was admitted to the hospital after he had fallen ill due to low level of hemoglobin.









