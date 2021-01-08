RAB achieves people's confidence: Kamal



Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal MP has said that the Rapid Action Battalion-RAB had earned people's confidence and trust for wellbeing of the nation.





He was speaking at a function on blankets distribution to the distressed on the ground of Kanchipara Degree College under Fulchhari upazila in Gaibandha on Thursday on the occasion of RAB Services Week marking the Mujib year.





The Home Minister said, "Members of the RAB are doing their works on humanitarian grounds for destitute people of the country in the time of natural catastrophe to save them side by side for maintaining peaceful law and order situation in the country."





He went on to add, ''RAB are also playing significant role to stop drug trading, root out terrorism and arrest the criminals and to rescue the kidnapers across the country, the minister also said. As part of their activities, the RAB arrested a large number of militants and drug traders alongside ensuring safety of all citizens and protecting social peace, he added.

