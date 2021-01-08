Four killed as pro-Trump mob attacks Congress

January 06: Protesters gather at the US Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pro-Trump protesters entered the US Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation's capital during a joint session of Congress to ratify President-



The US Congress early Thursday certified the Electoral College vote that gave Democrat Joe Biden his presidential victory -- after a day in Washington that was marred by pro-Trump protesters storming the US Capitol. The chaos left at least four people dead. A total of 52 people were arrested. Vice President Mike Pence, who had announced he would not overturn the will of voters, confirmed the Biden victory at 3:41 a.m. ET.





Lawmakers had returned to the chamber in an act of defiance, with some Republicans who initially vowed to challenge states' results due to voter fraud concerns announcing they'd instead vote to certify. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called the breach of the Capitol a "failed insurrection," adding that those who "tried to disrupt our democracy" had not succeeded.





"The United States and the Senate will not be intimidated," he tweeted. "We are back at our posts. We will discharge our duty under the Constitution for our nation. And we are going to do it tonight."





McConnell announced earlier that once the Senate voted 92-7 to reject the Republican effort to overturn Pennsylvania's vote, the path would be clear for Biden to claim the White House on Jan. 20. Despite growing support among Republicans to challenge the election result, the effort was always seen to have little chance of success, report, Fox News, BBC, Reuters.



Dan Scavino, the White House deputy chief of staff, posted a statement from President Trump on Twitter that seemed to call for calm among Americans and demonstrate a functioning government for adversaries.







"Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," the statement read. "I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it's only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!"





The political fallout from Wednesday's mayhem seemed to cast serious doubt on President Trump's future as leader of the Republican Party. Sen Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina Republican, addressed the Senate, saying Trump has been a "consequential" president over four years in office "but today ... count me out. Enough is enough."







Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who is projected to lose her runoff in Georgia against the Rev. Raphael Warnock, was among the senators who said they'd changed their minds about challenging Biden's win.





"When I arrived in Washington this morning, I fully intended to object to the certification of the electoral votes," Loeffler, R-Ga., said in remarks from the Senate floor. "However, the events that have transpired today have forced me to reconsider and I cannot now, in good conscience, object."





Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., also announced she would vote to certify the results.





There seemed to be a sense of sadness among lawmakers as it got later into the night. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., told reporters it was probably one of the saddest days he had experienced as an elected official.





"What normally would have been a tradition in the step towards the peaceful transition of power from one administration to another was marred by violence, thugs, misinformation and clearly should never have happened in the first place," he said.





Meanwhile, US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution to immediately remove Trump from office, saying that if he does not act, Congress should impeach the president.





"What happened at the US Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president," Schumer said in a statement. "This president should not hold office one day longer."





"If the vice president and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president," he added.





In another development, White House deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger has resigned, joining a number of officials who are leaving the administration of President Donald Trump following the storming of Capitol Hill by his supporters.





Pottinger, a leading figure in the development of Trump's China policy, resigned on Wednesday in response to Trump's reaction to a mob of protesters who breached the US Capitol, a senior administration official told Reuters. Bloomberg first reported the resignation.





Pottinger's boss, national security adviser Robert O'Brien, has no plans to quit, the official said."A strong national security team remains in place at the State Department, the Department of Defense, Treasury, the intelligence community and the National Security Council."





The official said the team has been making sure there are no foreign threats to the United States prior to the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden, who will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. The team has been coordinating with the Biden transition team for several weeks.The White House had no immediate comment. O'Brien had asked Pottinger to stay on past election-day to facilitate the transition to Biden's new team, the official said, reports Reuters.







