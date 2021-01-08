Bali bombing 'mastermind' released early from jail





Abu Bakar Ba'asyir, a radical Muslim cleric and alleged mastermind of the 2002 Bali bombings, has been freed.





His family picked him up from a jail on the outskirts of Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, at 05:24 local time, a spokesperson told BBC Indonesia.





The 82-year-old was formerly the commander of Jemaah Islamiah, an al-Qaeda-inspired group that was blamed for the attack that killed 202 people.





He has been released after his sentence was cut short.





People from 21 nations died in the blasts on 12 October 2002 in the popular holiday island of Bali. The two bombs ripped through Paddy's Irish Bar and the nearby Sari Club in the Kuta tourist district.





It was Indonesia's worst terrorist attack.





The decision to release Ba'asyir has drawn mixed reactions in Indonesia as well as Australia, where most of the victims were from.





